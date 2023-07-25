ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Local singer Dan Fluegel is holding a concert at Glendale Park on Tuesday July 25th at 6pm.

Dan Fluegel, a gifted local singer songwriter who has entertained thousands of people during the past 30 years, will perhaps perform his final concert in Broome County at Glendale Park, Tuesday July 25th at 6pm. Dan has released three albums of his original songs, and will choose some of his favorites.

Dan will be accompanied by Rob Weinberger on the sax and flute. The concert is one of the “Music in the Glen” community presentations. The concert will have easy parking, a shaded area for listening, and opportunities to donate to the musicals. More information can be found on Glenmusic607 ‘s Facebook page.