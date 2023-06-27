TOWN OF UNION, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A brawling rematch filled with nasty attack ads is climaxing today with the Republican primary for Broome County District Attorney.

Incumbent District Attorney Mike Korchak placed his vote this morning at the Union Center Fire Department.

He says that it’s been a long, winding road, as he won the general election four years ago, and started this campaign around January.

He plans on laying low this evening, surrounding himself with friends and family as the results come in.

After casting his vote, Korchak said he had to get back to work for a trial in county court today.

He says that his 25 years of experience as a prosecutor make him more than qualified for reelection.

Korchak says, “In a district attorney’s race you should really be looking at qualifications and credentials, and I will place my credentials up against my opponent any time. That’s for the voters to decide today. We’re looking forward to the results tonight, and it’s in the hands of the voters now.”

Regardless of the outcome of tonight’s primary, Korchak will finish his term as the Broome County DA, which ends on January 1st.

He says win or lose, he still has to go back to work tomorrow, and says he doesn’t plan on changing his day-to-day responsibilities as DA until he has to.