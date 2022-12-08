(WIVT/WBGH) – After working with the Chenango Valley School District for 37 years, the Superintendent of schools, David Gill will be retiring next year.

Gill released a letter to families and staff members in the district earlier this week, in which he says he has officially notified the board of education that he will be retiring on March 10th, 2023.

Gill says that the decision stemmed from recent health issues, and a desire to spend more time with family.

Throughout his time at CV, Gill taught math for 20 years, was the middle school principal, served as assistant superintendent, and will now cap off his 12th year as the superintendent of schools.

He says the next step is for the board to discuss potential replacements to fill the position.