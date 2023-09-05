CHENANGO FORKS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The lifeguard staff at a local park received an award from the state for their diligence and commitment to safety.

The lifeguards at Chenango Valley State Park were awarded the Central New York Jim Van Deusen Cup.

The JVD Cup is awarded at the end of each beach season to the facility that most consistently performed to the highest safety standards and practices.

The Chief lifeguard at the park, Anastasia Rusnick says that this year, the staff performed countless rescues, including four major first aid incidents.

She says that qualifying to be a lifeguard at the state park is more rigorous than your average public pool.

Applicants must swim a 200- and 50-meter dash in a fast enough time, conduct proper breath and compression CPR, retrieve a brick underwater, and to pass a mock water rescue.

Chief Lifeguard Anastasia Rusnick says, “You cover your section every ten seconds you complete a full scan. Really, what I like to preach is preventative life guarding. So, we like to stop the problem before it ever happens. But, if one does occur, we are very well equipped to be able to handle it.”

Rusnick says that there were fifteen lifeguards this year, making it the most the park has had in over 20 years.

So, even though the park’s beach officially closed for the season yesterday, the trophy will be staying at the park until the team tries to win it back again next year.