MAINE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Franks Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant Facebook page, a customer was struck by a vehicle and killed after exiting the restaurant on Friday, October 14th.

The restaurant says that the victim was hit on State Route 26 while crossing the street into the parking lot.

NewsChannel 34 has reached out to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office for an update on the incident.