Cuomo: Gyms can open as early as August 24

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said gyms would be allowed to open, as soon as August 24.

Part of the guidelines Cuomo issued was that masks must be worn at all times, and gyms can only allow 33% of its normal capacity at one time. Cuomo also mentioned the facilities must have HVAC systems with MERV-13 filters, which is the same sort of filtration malls needed before they opened.

Cuomo also said that gyms must be inspected by localities within two weeks after opening to see if they meet all health requirements. It will also be up to localities to determine if a gym can hold indoor classes or not.

When it comes to the daily COVID-19 numbers, Cuomo said New York State has been averaging a positive percentage rate of 1% or under daily since June, and for the tenth straight day, the positive percentage is under 1%. Sunday, the number was 0.71%.

“That is exactly where we want to be,” Cuomo said.

New York State currently has one of the lowest infection rates in the country.

Click the player below to watch the entire briefing: