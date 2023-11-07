(WIVT/WBGH) – BOCES students studying culinary arts hosted a mock restaurant and prepared a hearty lunch for the school’s administrators today.

The students do everything from seating the guests at their table, to taking orders, and creating a personalized menu.

This group of students created a Mexican themed menu featuring birria tacos, lobster tostada, and chicken enchiladas as the entrees, with elote, Spanish rice, and refried beans as side options.

The sous chef, Haggen Truesdail says that he and his executive chef both have restaurant experience, and they wanted to add their own flare to mainstream dishes.

Sous Chef Haggen Truesdail says, “Our teachers asked us what tradition or what region we want to do the food from and we just were just like, Mexican. So, we took to Mexican. And, we both work in restaurants where it’s a bit of finer dining in the area. So, we wanted to put our fine dining twist on something that’s usually not as fine dining.”

After lunch, the administrators take a survey and provide feedback by rating the students on the quality of the service and the food.

Today’s feedback was overwhelmingly positive, and the program will host another mock restaurant on Thursday, with a different group of students and a completely different menu.