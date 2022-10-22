HILLCREST, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A country-wide, motorcycle relay to remember lives lost in battle made a stop in Hillcrest earlier this morning.

Rolling Glory is an event that honors military personnel who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. The relay spans across the country and the riders are flying American Flags for each of the thirteen people who lost their lives during a suicide attack at Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26th of last year.

The ride kicked off at San Bernardino, California in March and has been stopping at American Legion posts along their way across the country.

The most recent stop on their journey was at local post 1194 in Hillcrest. There was a memorial display inside the legion, showing the faces of the 13 lives that have been lost, and the flags that have been carried across the nation.

Finance Officer at American Legion Post 1194 Hugh Becker says, “I couldn’t be prouder that we were the recipients here at 1194 of this tribute, and I couldn’t be prouder of my guys and gals who are stepping up to make sure we do the right thing for these kids.”

Following the ceremony, members of Post 1194 strapped the flags onto their motorcycles and vehicles and hit the road to continue the relay. Becker says that the next stop is in Berlin Heights, Ohio.

He says they expect to drive at least 8 hours today to hand off the flags at the legion in Berlin Heights, the hometown of 22-year-old Max Soviack, one of the 13 killed in action.

A New York State Trooper escorted the pack of riders to the Tioga County line.

Finance Officer at American Legion Post 1194 Hugh Becker says, “so, my American Legion veterans’ auxiliary sons and legion riders, who never ask anything but what it is they can do for their community, state and nation, are going to ride Max and his brothers and sisters out to Ohio 415 miles.”

The event was the brainchild of the Hell Fighters Christian Motorcycle Ministry.

After arriving in Ohio, Becker says the riders will spend the night there, then hit the road bright and early tomorrow and return back to Hillcrest.

Becker says the final destination for the 13 flags will be at the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial located in Marseilles, Illinois.