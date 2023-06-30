NEWARK VALLEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The only ice cream shop in Newark Valley holding its grand opening tomorrow, and everyone is invited.

Tomorrow at 9 a.m. Milk House Memories will host a parking lot party and ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of Creamery Co.

The ice cream shop is located inside Milk House Memories and offers a variety of Perry’s Ice Cream including gluten and dairy free, plus low sugar options.

Tomorrow, there will be twelve local vendors in the parking lot, including a food truck.

Co-Owner of Creamery Co, Paulette Spencer says everyone is invited to the party, and while you’re there, visit with the vendors, and definitely try some ice cream.

Spencer says, “There’s currently no ice cream available in Newark Valley and we wanted to bring that back to the community. We are only serving hard ice cream and we’re serving ice cream that was made in New York. That was a really big sell for us, that was really important to us, that we use New York milk to support the state and our local community.”

Spencer says her favorite flavor is piece of cake.

The Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce presented the creamery with a framed display of the businesses’ first dollar earned.

Spencer says that while you’re checking out the ice cream, Milk House Memories will have some major deals on furniture for the holiday weekend.

Look up Milk House Memories on Facebook or visit 7164 Route 38 in Newark Valley.