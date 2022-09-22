BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Mayor Jared Kraham announced that yesterday a U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge dismissed the bankruptcy filing of New Jersey-based Galesi Realty on behalf of its Binghamton Plaza LLC.

Kraham says this opens the path for the city to seize the property using eminent domain.

The Mayor says the dismissal also allows the city to resume its effort to collect on roughly $400,000 owed in back property taxes.

Kraham says a lengthy legal process would still need to take place before the property could be in city hands but city attorneys are drafting the eminent domain filing now.

Kraham wouldn’t speculate on what might be developed on the site, but he promised that the city would solicit community input.

He says housing is unlikely due to environmental concerns as the plaza was built on top of the old city dump.

