CORTLANDVILLE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Cortland County man is accused of sexually abusing a child.



The Cortland Sheriff’s Office arrested 59 year-old Delanne Shelton of Cortlandville on Saturday and charged him with sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.



Investigators say Shelton subjected 2 victims to inappropriate contact on several occasions over the past year.



One of them was under the age of 17.