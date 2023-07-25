The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland woman was arrested for driving under the influence in Cortland County.

At approximately 8:20am on July 21st, officers of the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to check the welfare of 35 year old Amber L. Harris.

Harris was found inside a parked vehicle on Cortland Street in the Village of Homer.

The Officers determined that Harris was impaired by drugs and was found to be in possession of a digital scale, packaging material and controlled substances.

She was arrested on several charges and was transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where she was issued appearance tickets to appear in Homer Town Court on August 1, 2023 at 5pm.

Harris was arrested for the following:

Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree, all misdemeanors, Possession of Controlled Substances by Ultimate Users Original Container, Unlicensed Operator and Uninspected Motor Vehicle, violations.