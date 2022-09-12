TOWN OF HOMER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 26th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office received a report of Criminal Mischief that occurred roughly a week prior, at a residence located in the Town of Homer.

The investigation revealed that the defendant, Patrick Rich, intentionally poured a substance into the victims’ vehicle’s gas tank, causing an extensive amount of damage to the vehicle’s fuel and emissions systems.

On September 9th, Rich responded to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where he was arrested and processed.

Rich was turned over to the Cortland County Jail, and is awaiting arraignment.