MCGRAW, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Cortland County man is facing multiple charges in two municipalities for allegedly sexually abusing a child over 7 years.



The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44 year-old Robert Schulte of McGraw on Tuesday.



Police say Schulte subjected the victim to inappropriate sexual contact on several occasions between 2015 and 2022 and locations in the Towns of Solon and Cortlandville.



He faces 9 charges including rape, predatory sexual assault against a child, criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child.