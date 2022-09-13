A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

BINGHAMTON, NY – A former corrections officer has been sentenced to probation for bringing drugs into the Broome County Jail.



Sammy L. Davis, Junior admitted that, while working as a guard, he was approached by a pair of inmates and agreed to bring a package into the jail that ended up containing contraband.



Davis plead guilty to a bribery charge back in June in exchange for 5 years of probation.



According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office on September 8, 2021, Davis and 2 others were initially facing 4 charges: drug possession, drug sales, promoting prison contraband and conspiracy.



The Sheriff’s Office said it had finished a long-term investigation into drugs and other items being smuggled into the facility.



Investigators said they found methamphetamine, suboxone, Adderall pills, cigarettes, jewelry, matches and a BIC lighter.



On Tuesday, Davis’s attorney Paul Battisti told Broome County Court Judge Carol Cocchiola that Davis, who was a local high school football star, had become addicted to painkillers following a football injury in college.



Battisti says Davis is currently clean and sober, engaged in counseling and has a full-time job.



Assistant District Attorney Anthony Frank and Cocchiola both remarked on what appeared to be a lack of accountability on Davis’s part in his prior statements.



However, in his statement to the court Tuesday, Davis took full responsibility for his actions and expressed remorse.