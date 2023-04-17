BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County is celebrating Earth Day, April 22nd, by hosting a spring Open Farm Day.

Between 10 and 4 p.m., 12 local farms will open their doors to the general public and offer hands-on learning, product tastings, tours and more.

The following locations will welcome guests:

Broome County Regional Farmers Market (9 am to 1 pm) – Meet "Buddy" the goat — the market mascot, grab a used coffee bean bag courtesy of Kathy, Dave & Eric's Flavored Coffee Co, and do some grocery shopping!

Country Wagon Produce (8 am to 5 pm) – Enjoy product tastings and their fresh-made donuts!

Dutch Hill Farm – Experience sheep shearing, baby lambs, maple syrup tastings and more!

Hust Roost Farm (9 am to 7 pm) – Hands-on activities, pony rides, face painting, product tastings and more!

Jada Hill Farm – Experience their new baby goats and explore the farm!

Kimberly's Greenhouses – Get your hands dirty with a seed starting activity to take home and grab a few plants to get your garden started!

Old Barn Market – Enjoy some locally roasted coffee and food from farms sourced locally!

Solid Ground Farm and Coffeehouse – Experience their grand opening in a beautifully built Amish barn. Enjoy some coffee, visit with the baby animals, tour the grounds and hands-on activities!

Sugar Creek Maple Farm – Learn to tap a maple tree and explore the sugarbush in action! Maple syrup tastings and more!

Taste NY – Broome County (8 am – 2 pm) – Local product tastings!

Valley View Farm Fresh Produce – Chicken bbq, Dan the Snake Man, hands-on activities with a local 4-H club, product tastings and more!

Windsor Schools Land Lab – See youth agricultural education in action! The high school students grow produce to donate back to their school lunch program, raise bees for honey and have a small orchard. Check it out and support our schools!

Families who visit at least four locations in the day will be entered to win a raffle basket of items donated from each location.

You can find more information on the event here.