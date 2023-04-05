BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Parents lead their kids by example, and what better way to introduce them to healthy foods than with an interactive demonstration?

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County partnered with the Family Violence Prevention Council and the PALS Center at Mothers and Babies to host a lesson on healthy snack ideas.

A nutritionist at CCE, Anne Supa, demonstrated how each of the three snacks are made, and why they are so beneficial.

Supa prepared a humus veggie wrap, banana sushi, and power balls made of oats, honey, peanut butter, and dried cranberries.

The Associate Director of Programs at Cornell Cooperative Extension, Tara Kenyon says that Supa chose recipes that are accessible and easy to make.

The Associate Director of Programs at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County, Tara Kenyon says, “She’s here to help families develop the skills that they need to be able to make healthy snacks for their families. And a lot of the ingredients we’re using today are things that they can buy with their WIC, with their SNAP benefits. Just, teaching them that making the healthy choice can be the easy choice.”

Supa says that you can swap the ingredients around to cater to your family’s preferences, and just next door was a free networking event highlighting health and wellness programs in the local community.

Several organizations pitched tables, including Fidelis Care and the Broome County Health Department.