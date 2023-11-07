MAINE-ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local charity that makes monthly donations to area school districts is helping one to address childhood hunger.

Cops-4-A-Cause continued its annual tradition of giving funds to local schools around the holiday season with a donation to Maine-Endwell.

The charity gave $1,500 to the district’s M-EALS and Leadership initiative.

M-EALS is a 501C3 that serves families in the district who are facing food insecurity.

The founder of M-EALS, Rachel Murat says that the school’s pantry has been around for 14 years, and makes home deliveries to 80 to 100 families every week.

Founder of M-EALS and Leadership Rachel Murat says, “Cops4ACause is a big one, when it comes to being able for us to stock the pantry, but also to make sure that we’re meeting the needs of families that have food allergies or religious exemptions things like that. So, we want to be able to make sure that we can meet the needs of our families.”

Murat says the donation will be used to purchase food for the pantry, along with personal care items, shoes, and more.

Cops-4-A-Cause plans to make a similar donation to another local district next month.