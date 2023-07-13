TOWN OF BURLINGTON, CT – (WITV/WBGH) The Otsego County Sherrif’s Office announced today the arrest of Kristina Hill, of Cooperstown, for an alleged hit and run which damaged a local homeowner’s mailbox.

According to the investigation following the incident, Hill, 42, was confirmed to be operating the vehicle when it went off the road and struck the mailbox. The report also revealed that a child was a passenger in the car and had sustained an injury due to the crash. The child was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated and was released thereafter.

Before caring for the child’s injury, Hill failed to inform both the police department and the owner of the damaged mailbox of the accident. The ensuing investigation led to Hill’s arrest on July, 9, 2023, where she was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle accident, failure to keep right and move from lane unsafely.

Hill was issued Uniform Traffic Tickets returnable to the Town of Burlington Court at a later date.