VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) There was a bit of a spectacle along Route 26 in Vestal this morning as two pieces of construction equipment intended to move earth fell victim to gravity.

A bulldozer and an excavator being used to prepare the site of Funky Beez slid off their trailer with the bulldozer coming to rest against a pair of utility poles. Witnesses say the accident occurred when the trailer, owned by Ray Lantz Auto & Truck Parts, malfunctioned causing the equipment to tumble off to the side. The operators of the machinery, which is owned by Red Barn Paving & Grading, were able to jump off in time to avoid injury.

Funky Beez owners Bill Stewart and Felicia Davis are planning an affordable and relaxed outdoor atmosphere for their new eatery.



They plan to serve all-beef hot dogs with a choice of 30 different toppings, hard ice cream, soft serve and large freak shakes.

Davis says the main draw will be the outdoor seating areas. Out front will be a nice patio with table and chairs, festooned with lights. And out back will be a large children’s play area with picnic tables, a playset, fenced in dog area, sculptures and murals.

There has been a flurry of activity at the property over the past couple of months as Funky Beez prepares to open soon.