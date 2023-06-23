CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An illegal sticker shop in Conklin was issued a Notice of Violation by the state’s Office of Cannabis Management and the Drug Task Force.

On Wednesday, June 21st, BMillz, located at 1110 Conklin Road was issued a notice of violation.

The sing on the window says the store has been ordered to stop illegal activity and that illicit cannabis has been seized.

The state has issued numerous rulings banning the practice and sent cease-and-desist letters to the sticker shops.

OCM says the marijuana sold at these illegal shops has not been tested for safety and undermines the fledgling legal market which the state is struggling to get up and running.

If the unlicensed business removes the notice affixed to the storefront, the business is subject to a fine of up to $5,000.