WASHINGTON, DC (WIVT/WBGH) – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney issued a statement this morning regarding the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Tenney agrees with the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and believes that decisions on abortion should be determined by voters and the public officials whom they elect.

Congresswoman Tenney’s full statement:

“Today, the Supreme Court affirmed what has been true all along: that Roe and Casey were wrongly decided. The right to abortion is not one that has ever been guaranteed or protected by the Constitution of the United States. This nonexistent right should never have been codified by an activist Supreme Court under Roe or reaffirmed by Casey. It remains a fundamentally moral question that should be determined by voters and the public officials they elect.

“The right to life is one of the most fundamental principles underlying our Constitutional framework. Tragically, since 1973, the Constitution has been misconstrued and misinterpreted to enshrine a right to abortion that is antithetical to our founding ideals, leading to an estimated 63 million innocent lives being ended over the last two generations.

“This decision now returns this process to the voters and their elected representatives. As a mother and pro-life advocate, I will continue to support compassionate pro-life policies that ensure women and families, especially those facing unexpected pregnancies, have the tools, resources, and support they need to make decisions that embrace life. I will always stand for the unborn and oppose the dangerous abortion-on-demand policies that are being pushed by far-left politicians in New York and other states around the country.

“In light of this ruling, I now call on elected Democrats around the country to respect the rule of law and condemn acts of violence and intimidation. Over the past few months, we have seen an unprecedented pressure campaign from far-left activists attempting to unlawfully influence the outcome of this case. A man was even arrested for the attempted murder of a Supreme Court Justice. Sadly, Democrat politicians have been far too silent in the face of these actions, with 27 House Democrats even opposing increased security for Supreme Court Justices.

“The independence of our judiciary should always be protected. It is a pillar of our Constitutional Republic, and those who use violence, political attacks, threats, or intimidation to influence it must be held accountable. I continue to call on Attorney General Garland to enforce the law against those who attempt to threaten or intimidate Justices, especially in the wake of today’s ruling.”

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney represents the 22nd district of New York State.