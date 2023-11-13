(WIVT/WBGH) – The community is continuing to show their unwavering support for the horsemen of Tioga Downs.

On November 9, after a devastating barn fire claimed the lives of 24 horses, Alexandra Skowyra organized a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money for the families and individuals who lost their livelihoods.

Though the campaign has only been up for four days, at this time, it has raised $144,360 of its $50,000 goal. Over 1,100 community members, including several businesses and horse farms, have donated to the campaign. Along with monetary donations, doners have been leaving uplifting messages for the victims as well, sending their condolences, love, and prayers.

In the early morning hours of November 9, a massive barn fire was reported at Tioga Downs Casino Resort. Located inside of the barn were over two dozen horses, equipment, belongings, and more. New York State Police announced later that afternoon that a preliminary investigation revealed the fire was an act of arson. 32-year-old Boyd Fenton of Athens, PA was arrested shortly after. Police say he entered the barn at the casino complex and intentionally set the fire, resulting in the death of the horses and causing thousands of dollars in damages. He is facing several felony charges. The investigation is ongoing.

To visit the Tioga Downs Horsemen Go Fund Me and donate to the campaign, click below.