CHENANGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Commerce Chenango is hosting Rogers Center and Leigh Baldwin & Co. Signature after hours event.

Calling all adults! Get out of the office and onto the trails this Tuesday, August 15th from 4:30

pm to 6:30 pm at Rogers Center. No kids required!

The event is sponsored by Leigh Baldwin & Co.

This event promises to bring you back to your childhood, with the soulful sounds of the Liuzzo Duo, food from Liehs & Steigerwald, and celebrity guided hikes from those who know the secrets of Rogers Center’s trails.

“Rogers Center is a mecca of education and imagination for children, but we must remember that adults need to play too!” said David Carson, Executive Director for the Friends of Rogers.

With over seven miles of trails and 600 acres, so much of Rogers remains unexplored for even the most devoted local hikers and wildlife experts. This event is designed to highlight the full

educational capacity for all age groups, and remind us that you don’t have to have kids to come

to Rogers.

“Having grown up in Sherburne, the Rogers Center was always a place of not only fond memories with family and friends, but also a tremendous source of community pride. I am

definitely looking forward to going to an event that reminds me of the idea that actions taken

today can reverberate for literally decades into the future.” says Leigh Baldwin.

Join us on August 15th at the Rogers Center, 2721 State Hwy 80 in Sherburne.

Please RSVP to Commerce Chenango at 607-334.1400 or via email to info chenangony.org by August 9th, 2023.