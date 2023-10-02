SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, Oct. 1, the Colorful Soles Fun Run was held in honor of 14-year-old Ava Wood, who was killed back in January.

The CNY Family Sports Centre in Syracuse hosted the run. Throughout the course, runners and walkers were splashed with seven different colored powders. A DJ was also featured at the run.

Participants raised at least $19 in honor of the number Ava wore on her soccer jersey. All funds raised went to the Ava Wood Memorial Scholarship fund, which will go to one graduating senior from Charles W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville each year.

Wood was shot and killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicide on Jan. 20.