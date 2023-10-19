BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The trial of the two remaining defendants in the rape case against the part-owners of the former Colonial restaurant and bar is scheduled to begin next week.

Yaron “Ron” Kweller and Jordan Rindgen are facing charges related to sexually assaulting 2 women in the early morning hours of November 27, 2021.



Kweller and Rindgen were part-owners in the Colonial, a popular restaurant and bar in downtown Binghamton that was forced to shut down due to public outrage following publication of the allegations on social media.



In May, Judge Carol Cocchiola threw out similar charges against Kweller’s brother Leor, as well as some of the indictment of Rindgen related to drug sale, drug possession and facilitating the rape.



The trial is scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection.



Attorneys for Ron Kweller have long maintained that he looks forward to exonerating himself in court.