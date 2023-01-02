TOWN OF COLESVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On January 1st at approximately 5:45 p.m. Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Route 7 near Hancock Road in the Town of Colesville.

Community members reported that there had been a hit and run in which a truck fatally struck a juvenile on a bicycle.

The victim was 13-year-old Brennan Loveless.

He was transported by E-M-S to Wilson hospital and eventually Syracuse Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Sheriff’s Office says that photos of the suspect truck were released and that community members provided valuable tips.

This morning, around 5:30 a.m. a driver reported a motor vehicle accident on Bevier Street, in which the operator alleged to have swerve into a ditch in an attempt to avoid striking a deer.

The subsequent investigation revealed that this vehicle was the one involved in the fatal accident the day prior.

The investigation found that 34-year-old Bradley Law of Harpursville was driving the vehicle that resulted in fatal injuries.

Law will be charged with criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.

Sheriff Fred Akshar thanked the community for stepping up and providing key information that forwarded the investigation.