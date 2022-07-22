DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Exit 5 ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to U.S. Route 11 and the intersection of U.S. Route 11 and Old Front Street, will close for approximately 10 days to accommodate construction of a new roundabout.

Motorists travelling north on U.S. Route 11 should follow the posted detour utilizing I-81 to Exit 6 for re-entry to Route 11.

Those travelling south on Route 11 should follow the posted detour using I-81, State Route 7 and Bevier Street.

Travelers should anticipate delays and build extra travel time into their schedules.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly, fines are doubled for speeding in work zones.

Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For more information call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or download the free 511NY mobile app.