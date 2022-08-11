BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The court awaits a verdict from the jury in the trial of a Colesville man who allegedly shot New York State Trooper Rebecca Seager.

Jason Johnson is charged with attempted murder of a police officer on June 9th, 2021, while his father David is charged with allegedly tampering with physical evidence.

This morning, in Broome County Court, defense attorney Michael Spano and Prosecutor Mike Korchak presented their closing statements to the jury.

Similar to his opening remarks, Spano asked the jury that when making their decision, to focus on Jason’s intent.

Spano says that Jason’s actions were stupid and uncalled for; however, he had no intention of harming or murdering anyone.

Spano addressed Jason’s verbal threats made throughout the incident, saying that whatever he said is simply one factor to identify his true intent.

The defense attorney highlighted for the jury, Jason’s first interaction with the police that day last year.

When Jason was first approached on his property by Deputy Emily Zielewicz, Spano says that Johnson showed his intent by walking away before further action.

Spano says it was not until the police continued to follow Jason that he became more aggravated.

At approximately 9:42 P.M. on June 9th of last year, Trooper Seager was shot in the left hip.

Spano argues that when viewing police body cam footage, you can hear an exchange of gunfire, rather than solely the loud crack of what is assumed to be the alleged shooter, Jason Johnson’s .270 hunting rifle.

The prosecution argues that all of the shots that can be heard on the body cam footage at 9:42 P.M. is Johnson acting alone.

Spano says that there is reasonable doubt that Jason did not shoot Trooper Seager, and asked the jury to find the both defendants, Jason and David Johnson not guilty.

The prosecution in this case, represented by Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak, asks the jury to find the defendants guilty of all charges.

Korchak argues the opposite of Spano, that Jason’s verbal threats and attitude towards law enforcement are prime indicators of his intent.

Korchak says that if you aim a loaded rifle in the general direction of someone, and pull the trigger, you are intending to harm or kill that person.

Throughout his testimony, Jason often mentioned that on the night of the incident, it was too dark to make out specific individuals and vehicles.

Jason testified to purposefully aiming and shooting at several law enforcement vehicles.

Korchak argues that if Jason had enough visibility to fire upon the vehicles, then he intended to impose harm or death on the officers.

Korchak also argues that when Trooper Becky Seager was shot at approximately 9:42 P.M. last June, Jason was the only armed individual in close proximity.

Despite the testimony from forensic consultant and firearms expert Chris Robinson, who says that Seager’s wound is more consistent with .223 rounds rather than .270.

The defendant Jason Johnson is accused of three counts of attempted murder in the first degree, three counts of attempted murder in the second degree, three counts of criminal use of a firearm, one count of aggravated assault of a police officer, one count of assault in the first degree, one count of attempted assault in the first degree, and both Jason and David Johnson are charged of tampering with physical evidence.

The jury began deliberating; however, Judge Joe Cawley dismissed the court for today, and said deliberations will resume tomorrow morning.