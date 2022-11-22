(WIVT/WBGH) – On July 3rd of last year, 24-year-old Kout Akol allegedly stabbed and killed 27-year-old Takecia Mitchell at Saratoga Apartments in Binghamton.

This morning, attorneys gave their closing statements to the jury.

The defense argues that Akol went to Mitchell’s home out of concern for the 4-month-old girl’s safety.

The two did not live together.

The defense also contends that Mitchell began the physical altercation by throwing a knife at him and that he stabbed her in the leg in an effort to disable her, not kill her.

The prosecution argues that Akol showed his intent by stabbing her five different times, and by not showing remorse, or making any attempt to get her help.

Mitchell was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Deliberations follow an emotional trial in which Mitchell’s two young sons, who were home at the time, testified.

Throughout the legal process, Akol has feuded with his attorneys asking the judge to replace them.

Those requests were denied.

Akol is charged with murder and several other charges.

The jury is scheduled to resume their deliberations tomorrow morning.