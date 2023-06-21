ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – People attending the Dick’s Open this week can pick up a club and play for a prize.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has setup a golf simulator and putting green near the entrance to the Dick’s Open to promote the new House of Sport facility coming to the Oakdale Commons.

After paying admission, you can swing away on the Trackman golf simulator to compete in a closest to the pin competition, in which the top three contenders take home a prize.

The PGA Golf Pro at the House of Sport, Ryan Evans, says that whether you’re a beginner or a pro, the simulator will help to identify the pros and cons of your golf game.

Evans says, “we’re able to collect a lot of data points as to what your swing is doing. Where your club path is, your face angle, how fast the ball is going. With that, it’s a little bit easier for me to teach lessons and to kind of quantify what we’re really trying to do here.”

Evans says that there will be three simulators within the new facility.

The first-place winner will receive a free, 3D motion capture breakdown of their swing. Second place can choose either a free club fitting, or a lesson, and third place gets a $20 gift card for the new store.

Just around the corner is a putting green and whoever makes the most consecutive putts will also take home a prize.

House of Sport is expected to open its doors by mid-August.