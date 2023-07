JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On Wednesday July 26th multiple roads in Johnson City will be closed for water line park.

Tomorrow on Wednesday, July 26th, N. Broad Street will be closed to traffic from Brocton Street to North Street, and Carlton Street will be closed from N. Broad Street to N. Baldwin Street for

water line work from 7am to 9am.

Please plan your travel accordingly.

Contact: Johnson City Water Department (607) 797-2523