BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A mental health clinic that has treated community members on Clinton Street in Binghamton for more than half a century has relocated.

The Community Treatment and Recovery Center at the corner of Clinton and Mygatt closed last June and all of the services and staff were moved to the Greater Binghamton Health Center, formerly known as the Binghamton Psych Center, on Robinson Street in Binghamton.



A spokesman for the New York State Office of Mental Health says the center’s programs had outgrown the space.

They include an Adult Mental Health Clinic, OnTrackNY of the Southern Tier, employment services and the Recovery Center.



The facility at 114 Clinton was built in 2010 on the former site of Olum’s Department Store.



The CTRC had previously been located at 305 Clinton going back to 1969.