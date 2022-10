BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton has installed a temporary parking lot next to Boscov’s to aid shoppers during the holiday season.

The surface lot with 50 spots opened Tuesday offering free two hour parking.



It was constructed on the site of the former Water Street parking ramp which was torn down earlier this year to make way for a new mixed use parking and housing complex.



The lot will remain open into January when it is expected that site preparation for the new development will begin.