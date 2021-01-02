City of Binghamton constructs skating rink at Lindsey Park

BINGHAMTON, NY – The city of Binghamton is giving kids and families a chance to get in some outdoor fun during these cold winter months.

For the second straight year, the city has built an ice rink in a city park.

After having it set up in Rec Park last winter, the rink now resides at Cheri Lindsey Park on Binghamton’s North Side.

This year, the city added underground electric lines to connect to a refrigeration unit to keep the ice frozen, as long as the weather is below 50 degrees.

Mayor Rich David says that the rink gives kids a place to enjoy the weather, and is something that this side of town has been waiting for.

“I’ve heard a lot from children and families on the North Side that would like a rink really more geared towards kids. A larger one will provide opportunities for kids and parents, and other people as well. But, this one is really geared towards the children of the North Side,” he says.

It didn’t take long for the rink to get some use from locals.

Ten-year-old Cooper Lee, with his father, Tim, took to the ice to get in some extra skating and stick work.

Cooper plays for the Ithaca Outlaws, making his usual trip to play hockey around an hour.

However, Cooper says it’s exciting being able to come to a rink right down the street.

“Oh yeah, it’s much better than having to drive an hour up to skate. So, just to have one right here. I always skateboard at the skate park right next to it. So, when I’m done, I can just go skate here,” he said.

Lee added that he was impressed with the quality of the ice as he was skating.

Mayor David said that they are planning on breaking ground in January for a larger rink at Rec Park.

He believes it will be up and running by the end of the winter season.

The rink at Lindsey Park is open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM and on Sundays from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM.