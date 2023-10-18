BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – As a result of repeated police activity and code violations, the City of Binghamton has issued lockdown warning letters to two Sturges Street residences.

Mayor Jared Kraham announced that the properties at 3 and 5 Sturges St. have been deemed a public nuisance under the City’s Property and Building Nuisance Reform Law, commonly known as the “Lockdown Law.”

The properties are allegedly known for criminal activity and have been the source of multiple incidents. In September, police responded to 3 Sturges St. for a report of a man with an assault style weapon. During a search, they located an AK-47 assault rifle and two loaded magazines at the residence. Thomas Lewis, 35, of Binghamton, was arrested and charged with three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second degree.

Kraham says police have responded to the properties 31 times so far this year.

“No one deserves to live next to properties that make them feel unsafe or upend neighborhood quality of life. We’re putting 3 and 5 Sturges St. on notice – abate the nuisance or be prepared for the City to move forward with locking down the buildings. I will continue to hold bad actors accountable, and the lockdown law is one of the City’s most effective tools for doing just that,” said Kraham.

Under the lockdown law, points are assigned to properties for different types of nuisance activity, with more serious crimes receiving higher point values. A property is considered a public nuisance if it accumulates 12 or more points in a six-month period or 18 or more points in a 12-month period.

The property at 3 Sturges St. has been assigned a total of 34 lockdown points since March.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon – 10 points

Code Violation – Garbage – 4 points

Code Violation – High Grass – 4 points

Code Violation – High Grass – 4 points

Code Violation – Garbage – 4 points

Code Violation – Camper – 4 points

Code Violation – Unlicensed Vehicle – 4 points

The property at 5 Sturges St. has been assigned a total of 28 lockdown points for since February.

Assault – 12 points

Code Violation – Garbage – 4 points

Code Violation – Garbage, High Grass – 4 points

Code Violation – Garbage – 4 points

Code Violation – Garbage, High Grass – 4 points

After receiving a lockdown warning letter, property owners have 30 days to meet with City officials, submit a corrective action plan, and abate the nuisance. If the owner fails to do so, the City will file a complaint with City Court and request a temporary closing of the property.

The lockdown letters were sent on Tuesday to Isaac Anzaroot, of AJEM Group LLC, listed owner of 5 Sturges St.; Alan Anzaroot, of 3 Sturges LLC, listed owner of 3 Sturges St.; and Craig Spencer, believed to be the land contract owner.

Kraham reenacted the lockdown law in 2022 and since then, seven other properties have received lockdown warning letters from the City.