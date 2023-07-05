JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A popular retail chain is expected to close all of its stores nationwide before the summer is over.

Christmas Tree Shops has decided to liquidate unless a buyer comes forward within the next week.

The company filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. Christmas Tree Shops offers a variety of home goods, including party decorations, home decor, bedding, children’s toys and more.

The closure will impact all of the more than 70 remaining locations across the country, including the store on Harry L Drive in Johnson City.

The company was unable to overcome financial challenges and defaulted on a substantial loan.

The going out of business sales are expected to begin as early as tomorrow.

As of now, there are no plans for the company to continue its operations or reopen in the future.

NewsChannel 34 reached out the Christmas Tree Shops for a statement and has not received a response.