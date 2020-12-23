Christmas Eve rain could lead to flooding

BINGHAMTON, NY – One week after a massive snow storm buried Greater Binghamton, another storm system is poised to melt most of that snow causing flooding.

The National Weather Service is issuing a flash flood watch for Thursday into Friday as temperatures rising into the 50s, combined with one to two inches of rain could lead to both flash flooding and river flooding.

Gusty southeast winds ahead of the storm’s arrival Thursday afternoon and evening will raise temperatures.

The heavy rain is expected to bring water levels along the Susquehanna and Delaware Rivers to minor flood stage.

Plus, there’s a risk of flash floods.

“With the heavy rain coming in Thursday night, then snow melt, we could see ponding in urban areas because there’s a ton of snow still hanging out everywhere in the Southern Tier,” says National Weather Service Meteorologist Doug Butts.

Butts says the concern about rain making snow on roofs heavier has lessened somewhat as a lot more melting is now forecasted.

Another concern is icy roadways Christmas morning as the rain changes over to snow and temperatures plummet from the 40s to the 20s.