BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Orthodox Christians are celebrating Christmas Eve today, and at Saint Michael’s Church in Binghamton, for the first time since the pandemic, parishioners are gathering to sing carols before the Christmas service.

The orthodox faith follows the Julian calendar which recognizes Christmas thirteen days later.

The carol service will begin at 8 p.m. this evening followed by the complines at 8:30.

Tomorrow is Orthodox Christmas, and Saint Mike’s will hold its Christmas Divine Liturgy at 9 a.m.

Parishioners will also be singing the carols before and during tomorrow’s divine liturgy.

The services are streamed to the church’s FaceBook page.