ONEONTA, NY- New York State Police and state and Oneonta fire officials are investigating a Christmas Day blaze that killed a man.



Oneonta firefighters responded to Oneida Village Mobile Home Park on Oneida Street shortly before 12:30 and found a single wide trailer fully engulfed in fire.



Fire personnel later found the body of 50 year-old Aaron Blakeslee who lived in the home.



Police have not reported any information regarding a cause.