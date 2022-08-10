BINGHAMTON NY, (WIVT/WBGH) – The Children’s Home hosted its 63rd annual ice cream social.

With cakes and ice cream donated by Huff Ice Cream, the free event included horse and carriage rides, caricatures, The Southerntiersmen Barbershop Quartet, various arts and crafts, a karate demonstration, and picnic food and beverages to purchase.

George Dermody, President and CEO of the Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference says that supporting families and children has benefits on the whole community.

“We also have people who grew up at the children’s home back when it was an orphanage and come back, and meet friends, and share memories,” Dermody said. “So, I believe this is community at its finest. People from all walks of life coming together and just enjoying being together.”

The ice cream social also featured performances by the Maine Band, which has had a presence at the event every year since its start in 1958.

The goal of the social is to gain support of the various programs offered by the home including, clinical, recreational, medical, educational, spiritual, and child care components.

For more information, go to chowc.org.