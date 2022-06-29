BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Kids and their families followed the yellow brick road to the Emerald City at the Discovery Center today.

The children’s museum hosted its eleventh annual summer carnival from 10 to 2. This year’s theme was the Wizard of Oz.

Guests were interacting with characters, participating in over twenty games and activities and enjoying everything the Story Garden has to offer.

Dorothy, Toto and company were all in attendance and kids were encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters.

Executive Director Brenda Myers says one lucky kid got elected Mayor of Munchkin Land.

“We’re really celebrating the start to summer,” said Myers. “We’re all excited about being outdoors, enjoying the good weather, and really looking forward to the summer season. So this is our official kickoff, and the kids like to celebrate the end of school as well, so carnival is the perfect time to do that.”

Myers says the event typically attracts between 200 and 300 kids each year.

The next event at the Discovery Center is a fundraiser geared for adults. An Evening of Wine and Roses takes place on July 20th at 5:30.

Tickets are available at thediscoverycenter.org.