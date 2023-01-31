VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Following years of speculation as to whether a Chick-Fil-A restaurant might locate either on the Vestal Parkway or in the renovated Oakdale Commons, the answer may be both plus 1.

According to Town Supervisor John Schaffer, the popular Southern fast food chain, known for its chicken sandwiches, has assured him that it still wants to locate in Vestal.

In fact, Schaffer says Chick-Fil-A is targeting 3 areas within Greater Binghamton to locate franchises.

Past Chick-Fil-A openings in Upstate New York, including the one in Cicero near Syracuse, drew huge crowds and long lines.

Schaffer says, “I was assured by corporate that they are going to build one in Vestal. There are going to be 3 in the Binghamton area. One in Johnson City in that plaza, one in Binghamton Upper Front and one in Vestal. That’s almost confirmed. I don’t know when but I’m looking for spots.”

Schaffer says the location will need enough property to accommodate the heavy traffic and long drive through lines that are common at Chick-Fil-A’s.

Not only does the company need to select locations, it will also need to choose its franchisee who must be vetted to assure that they comply with the chain’s strict expectations.