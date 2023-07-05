DEPOSIT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A nearly 100 year-old inn in Deposit is coming back to life under new ownership by a hotel chain that specializes in historic boutique hotels.

Settlers Hospitality, based in Hawley, Pennsylvania, has purchased the Chestnut Inn on Oquaga Lake from the Maines family.

The inn was built in 1927 and features 17 guest rooms with various accommodations, along with a restaurant and bar.

It is particularly notable for the woodwork made from American chestnut trees which were wiped out in our area by chestnut blight.

The Maines family closed the inn in 2008, but have continued to maintain it.

General Manager Jim McHugh says the former owners and their staff have been very gracious in sharing their knowledge of the building.

General Manager Jim McHugh says, “This was kept pristine is probably the best way to explain it. It was almost turn-key when we opened the door for our first tour. I think that’s what got us very excited thinking this could be a quick turnaround to open.”

McHugh says Settlers has had 4 weeks to quickly refurbish the structure, replacing the bedding and renovating the outdoor deck.

Training of staff is currently underway. McHugh says the goal is to wow their guests with delicious meals, signature cocktails and excellent customer service.

In house guests will be able to swim off the dock, play badminton, table tennis or cornhole and Settlers plans to add kayaks and paddle boards to the collection of canoes.

McHugh says many of the residents on Oquaga Lake have been stopping in to welcome them.

“We always want to be good neighbors. Just like we want to be good neighbors to the community of Deposit and Broome County, we’re excited about our presence in this area and what we can do and help out. We’re very community driven so this has been a great start and everyone has welcomed us with open arms and we are looking forward to reciprocating, not only with a wonderful guest experience, but what we can bring to the community.”

The Chestnut Inn is scheduled to open on Monday. Reservations are already coming in and can be made by calling 298-2348.

McHugh says www.ChestnutInnOquagaLake.com should be taking reservations by Friday.

The restaurant and bar will be open 4 to 9 Sunday through Thursday, staying open later on Fridays and Saturdays.

McHugh says the hotel will close again on January 2nd for roughly 3 months for more renovations, including the installation of central air. Until then, each guest room has its own unit.