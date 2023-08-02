BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The man who raped and murdered 12-year-old Cheri Ann Lindsey nearly 40 years ago is getting an additional chance at parole after being denied 4 times.

In 1984, James Wales was sentenced to 33 ½ years to life in prison for killing Lindsey while she was out collecting for her paper route on Binghamton’s North Side.

In March, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office led an effort to keep Wales behind bars, and asked community members to help by contacting the New York State Department of Corrections.

Wales was denied for the fourth time and would not have been eligible again until March of 2025.

However, Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar says the New York State Parole Board is considering a special medical parole for Wales, who is now 74 years-old.

Akshar is joining with other local leaders and members of law enforcement to urge the community to send messages to the Board opposing the special release.

Written messages can be set to: