(WIVT/WBGH) – You know when you’re having a tough day and sometimes you need to just step away and gather yourself for a moment?

Students in the Make a Difference Club at Chenango Valley Middle School have launched the drop-in center for kids to relax, refresh, and reset throughout the day.

During scheduled days and times, middle and high school students in a study hall, can visit the room to rejuvenate.

The center provides amenities such as soothing music, snacks, stress relieving activities, homework area, and comfortable seating.



Plus, on Tuesdays, Cayman, a certified therapy dog, will regularly visit the space.

Member of the club, Kayden Stalker says that the room was created to lower stress levels, and address mental health.