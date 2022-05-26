TOWN OF FENTON, NY – Chenango Valley School District has hired an outside law firm to conduct an investigation into sexual harassment allegations at the high school.

The school board voted unanimously to hire the law firm Vaughan Baio and Partners. According to the statement released by CV, the firm has a record of working with public schools, but has no prior connection with the district or any potential complainants or school officials.



The board also voted to hire the communications firm, Edelman. You can provide the investigation team with input by making an anonymous report via Sprigeo, which can be found on the district’s website.