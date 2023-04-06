TOWN OF FENTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Following an extensive interview process, Chenango Valley Central School District has announced Larry Drake as its new superintendent.

Drake is currently the Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Budget at the Binghamton City School District.

The search was conducted by the CVCSD Board of Education.

“We would like to thank our community for their assistance in helping the board define the

desired characteristics of the next superintendent,” said Board President Christine Lomonaco. “We believe Drake exhibited these traits in our interview process and will service our district well.”

Drake will assume the position on July 1st, replacing David Gill.