Chenango Forks Central School District Appoints New Superintendent

BINGHAMTON, NY- The Chenango Forks Central School District Board of Education has finally put an end to the several months-long search for a new superintendent.

The board’s unanimous vote at the Board of Education Meeting on October 28th, formally appointed Tom Burkhardt as the new superintendent.

Burkhardt is a Windsor native with a master’s degree in K through 12th literacy, a bachelor’s in elementary education and certifications in educational administration.

He had also been the high school principal at Maine-Endwell Central School District since 2012.

Burkhardt’s education spans over the course of 22 years.

“The thing I’m looking forward to the most is just working with this fantastic staff and community. They’ve been so welcoming even before I came here. From the moment I came in for visits and through the interview process, I knew right away that this was going to be a great fit because of the passion and commitment that everybody in the educational community has for this district,” says Tom Burkhardt.

He says he is excited to get his face out there and interact with the community and get to know everyone in the district.

In an effort to do that, he read one of his favorite books to Mrs. Colliers 4th grade class this afternoon.

Burkhardt’s first day was November 1st.