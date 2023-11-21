CHENANGO FORKS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Over 50 businesses filed into the gymnasiums at Chenango Forks to start students off on their path to college and a career.

The school district organized a career day for students to see the variety of job opportunities in our area, and to have interactions with professionals in the industry. Over 50 businesses tabled at the event.

Students were given a scavenger hunt list of different businesses and were encouraged to talk with as many of them as possible. Students were also given a list of questions start a conversation with employers.

A sophomore at Forks, Mari Pourby says that she hopes to get into the medical field, yet she learned a lot about a variety of jobs and was interested in things that she didn’t expect.

Sophomore at Chenango Forks High School, Mari Pourby says, “I think every representative there was opening and welcome to talk about their career, and all of the options in there. I think a lot of questions were asked and good one’s were asked. They kind of came in with an open mind and we did too.”

The participating businesses span a variety of industries including technology, manufacturing, health care, finance, and others.

Many of the organizations had interactive demonstrations to give students a hands-on approach to understanding the skills and qualifications needed for the job.